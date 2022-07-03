Nawada (Bihar): Poverty had closed almost all the doors for recovery for a specially-abled four-year-old girl from the Nawada district in Bihar. Her parents had lost all hopes of giving normal life to their youngest daughter Chaumukhi Kumari, who was born with four arms and four legs.

The suffering of Chaumukhi went viral on social media and reached Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Known for his acts of charity, Sood reached out to her parents and asked them to bring her to Mumbai. Seeing a ray of hope, Chaumukhi along with her parents and the head of her native village Hemda reached Mumbai.

Also read:Watch: Sonu Sood offers 16 crore injections for 16 months boy

According to her family members, she was examined by doctors in Mumbai following which she successfully underwent surgery in Surat. They also said that now she can live a normal life. She returned to her village on Friday. A day after the actor retweeted the tweet of a journalist showing Chaumukhi's condition before and after surgery with the caption "Most Beautiful Picture of the Day." Hailing the actor for his help, the family members said that "he is like god to us."

Sood also promised to bear the education expenditure of Chaumukhi's elder brother and sister. Apart from her elder sister, all of her family members are specially abled.