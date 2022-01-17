Muzaffarpur: As soon as the bugle for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections was sounded, political stunts, dramatic events and rhetoric have started.

Tamanna Hashmi, a social activist from Muzaffarpur in Bihar has announced that he will contest from Gorakhpur city against UP CM Yogi Adityanath. His claim is that UP CM constantly targets a section and tries to intimidate them so that wherever they contest from, they get defeated.

This time, CM Yogi Adityanath is contesting from Gorakhpur, "so I have decided to contest from the seat and will fight the elections with all might and win," he said.

"I have full faith in the people of Gorakhpur. I am not going to do politics of religion and instead I am going to raise my voice against the oppressors. There should be justice. Yogi targets a community, so he will have to be uprooted from UP. This is my target. The son of Bihar will fight the elections with full strength," Tamanna added.

