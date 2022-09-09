Patna (Bihar): Famous singer from Bihar, Maithili Thakur on Thursday alleged that a staffer of IndiGO airlines of rude behavior. She alleged that an airline staffer called Tejender Singh behaved "very rudely" with her adding that she has to think whether she will travel with the airlines in future.

"The day started with worst experience by travelling with 6E-2022 to Patna. GS Tejender Singh behaved very rudely which was not at all expected. Today’s behavior has certainly kept me in dilemma should I travel again with the same airline? @IndiGo6E @DGCAIndia," tweeted Thakur.

On her arrival at Patna airport from Delhi, Thakur said that she will be complaining about the matter before the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The erring employee allegedly misbehaved with Maithili regarding her luggage.