Begusarai (Bihar): A youth was forced to lick spit during a panchayat meeting on the suspicion of theft in the Begusarai district of Bihar. According to police the incident recently took place in the Mohanpur village under the Bakhri police station area.

"We have not received any written complaint about the inhuman act so far. Information has been received from other sources about the incident. No one is allowed to do such things. Legal action will be taken against the accused," said Himanshu Kumar Singh, Bakhri police station in charge.

Also read:Bihar: Two children injured after country-made bomb explodes in school premises

The youth was accused of stealing Rs 12,000 from a house in Mohanpur following which he was subjected to the inhuman act by the panchayat. After being subjected to the ordeal the youth was released and not handed over to the police.

Locals said that the crowd at the panchayat meeting were busy recording videos and taking photos of the inhuman act. They also said that the youth is a resident of Bagwan Panchayat under the Bakhri police station area.