Bhagalpur (Bihar): A woman has been brutally murdered in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar by a man who repeatedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon, chopping off her hands, legs, and breasts. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the deceased, identified as Neelam Devi(42), a resident of Chhoti Dilora of Pirpainti police station area, was returning home from the Pirpainti market, police said.

According to police sources, the accused Shakeel attacked her from behind with a sharp weapon, repeatedly stabbed her, and severed her hands, legs, and breasts. They further revealed that Neelam was severely injured in the attack, which took place at around 6.30 pm, and was rushed to the Pirpainti Referral Hospital by locals.

Police said that seeing her critical condition the doctors there referred her to the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Mayaganj for better treatment. However, doctors at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College declared her brought dead.

Also Read:Girl killed in 'celebratory firing' in Bihar's Nalanda

As for the motive behind the murder different versions arose from the victim's husband and police. While her husband claimed that the accused Shakeel was making unwarranted advances towards her and killed her in the wake of a dispute over the issue which took place a month ago, Bhagalpur SSP Babu Ram said that Shakeel murdered Neelam as she was unable to repay the money which she borrowed from him.

" There was a close relationship between the two. The deceased had borrowed some money from the accused for her daughter's marriage. The accused was pressurizing her to return the money but she was not able to return the amount. A month ago, there was a dispute between the two parties about this. Yesterday (Saturday), the accused stabbed the deceased several times with a sharp weapon due to which she was seriously injured and died during treatment in Mayaganj," the SSP said.

He also said that based on the complaint of the victim's family a case has been lodged against Shakeel and his brother adding that the latter has been arrested and raids are going on to nab the former.