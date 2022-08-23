Buxar (Bihar): A minor girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by six persons in Patna. The accused kidnapped the victim from Buxar and took her to Patna where they kept her in a room and gang-raped her for four days. The accused left her at the Dumraon Railway Station in the Buxar district and fled the spot.

The Buxar police managed to arrest two persons and a man-hunt has been launched for the remaining four. The incident took place on August 16 when the girl ventured from the house in a village under Murar Police Station limits in the Buxar district to buy notebooks. She was kidnapped by four persons and taken to a house in Patna. The house was on rent and the two other accused were residing there. All six accused raped her for four days.

Also read: Deaf, mute girl gangraped, eyes damaged in Bihar; 3 arrested

When the girl did not return to the house, her parents searched for her everywhere and finally lodged a missing complaint with the Murar Police Station on August 19. The police then took up a probe into the incident. As the accused sexually assaulted her repeatedly for four days, her health condition deteriorated

The victim somehow reached the house on August 20. She later went to the police station and mentioned the names of the four accused. "We have arrested two persons identified as Shivam Singh and Sachin Singh. The other accused are also identified now. Raids are being conducted to arrest them," said ASP Raj.