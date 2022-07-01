Bettiah (Bihar): A 10-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a woman in rage after a brick the child was carrying fell into her farmland. The incident took place on Thursday in the Barwat Pasraine village of Muffasil Police Station in Bettiah, police said.

According to police the deceased identified as Sakshi Rani was walking along the footpath beside the farmland of the accused carrying bricks one of which fell into the farmland. Enraged, the accused, Ramkali Devi, allegedly kicked the child in the chest.

Noticing the incident, her family first rushed the child to a government hospital where she was given first aid. However, seeing that her condition was critical the doctors at the hospital referred her to Patna for better treatment. Then her family members admitted her to a nursing home in Motihari where she died during treatment on Thursday.

However, the accused denied the allegation. Outraged locals took her to the local police station. SP Upendra Nath Verma said that Mufassil SHO Ugranath Jha has been instructed to take action after registering an FIR on basis of her complaint to the family members.