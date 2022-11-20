Patna: Several rounds of firing took place at Patna University on Saturday, after the student union elections were over, which created a chaotic situation in the college premises. A group of students opened fired several rounds after the end of the student union elections at Patna University.

The firing happened around 2 pm near the gate of Patna University. Patna Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Kumar Singh told ANI that some anti-social elements fired in the air at around 2 pm near the Patna College Gate, near Ashok Rajpath. The police also camped around the university after the incident for supervision of law and order in the area.

Meanwhile, the JD(U)-backed candidates swept the Patna University Students' Union (PUSU) elections, winning four of the five central panel seats. The RSS-backed ABVP won the other seat, while the RJD-supported candidates drew a blank.

This was the best performance of the JD(U) after 2018 when it won the post of the president for the first time. JD(U)'s Anand Mohan was elected the president of PUSU. He got 3,710 votes, defeating Shaswat Shekhar of the Congress-backed NSUI by a margin of 1,193 votes.

JD(U)'s Vikramaditya Singh was elected the vice president, while JD(U)'s Sandhya Kumari was elected joint secretary. Ravikant of the JD(U) was elected treasurer, while ABVP's Vaibhav was elected general secretary. The elections were held on Saturday.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey are all considered to be products of PU students' politics. (With agency Inputs)