Patna: Bihar reported 4,526 fresh Coronavirus cases on Saturday, 50% more than the previous day, pushing the number of active cases to 12,311 and the State tally to 7,40,377, the state health department said.

With the surge, RJD--which is the main opposition party in Bihar on Saturday-- closed its office in the state capital for an indefinite period. A bulletin by the Bihar health department said no fresh deaths were reported in the same duration and the toll stood at 12,100.

A total of 71,5966 people have recovered from the disease so far in Bihar, including 704 in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin, five districts of the state accounted for the majority of the new cases.

Patna alone registered 1,956 fresh COVID19 cases on Saturday. On Thursday and Friday, the city had registered 1,407 and 1314 cases respectively. The number of active cases now stands at 7072 in Patna.

Meanwhile, Gaya reported 953 Coronavirus cases, Muzaffarpur reported 569, Begusarai reported 433 and Saran 222.

Altogether, 6.21 crore samples have been tested so far, including 2.10 lakh in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The state has one confirmed case of the Omicron variant. Bihar Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyaya Amrit assured the people of the government's readiness to tackle the situation and said:

"There is nothing to panic at all. Bihar government is already on alert. Proper arrangements have been made in all the hospitals. Common people need to be on the alert".