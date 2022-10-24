Samastipur (Bihar): A young man in Bihar's Samastipur district was forced to spit and lick his own saliva, and was allegedly beaten for visiting his lover's village. Later the boy was released with a warning that he should not be seen in or around the village again.

The video of the gruesome act has been going viral on social media since Sunday evening. The incident happened in Chakhabib village under the Vibhutipur block of the district, where the victim, a resident of Mahesari village in Ujiarpur police station area, had an alleged affair with a girl from Chakhabib village. When the boy went to meet her, the villagers saw the duo on a bike, caught them, and called a panchayat on the matter.

First, the boy was thrashed and later the Panchayat made him lick his own saliva as punishment. Meanwhile, some onlookers shot a video of the act and shared it on social media.

Superintendent of Police Hriday Kant said he has received the information about the viral video and action will be taken soon against the accused who forced the boy to act in the manner. SHO Sandeep Pal also said they are investigating the case on the basis of the viral video.