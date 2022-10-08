Samastipur (Bihar): The incident of drawing double salary by a government employee in the Samastipur district of Bihar has surfaced. The erring employee, Birju Rai, was holding the post of a teacher and Rozgar Sevak. But his luck, when an RTI application put forward by an activist, spilled the beans.

Taking serious note of the issue, Samastipur district magistrate (DM) Yogendra Singh has constituted a probe panel to investigate the matter. "We have learned about an employee drawing a double salary at a time. The probe is underway. Suitable action will be taken against him after submission of the probe report."

The revelations came to the fore when an RTI activist Kanchan Kumari filed an application seeking a reply on the matter. The rule allows a person to hold one government post at a time. But the erring staffer Birju Rai was working as a teacher and Rozgar Sevak and also drawing double salary.

The RTI activist has demanded action against the erring employee. On the other hand, the administration has assured that suitable action will be taken against Birju Rai. As per the information provided by the RTI query, Birju Rai worked as Rozhar Sevak at Hasanpur panchayat of the district from September 2011 to June 7, 2017, and during the said period he was overseeing the MGNREGA work. In the intervening period, Rai became a teacher at a middle school on September 5, 2014, and he was also transferred from Hasanpur to Ujiarpur block.