Delhi: A man hailing from Bihar was allegedly beaten to death by unknown assailants for “denying a matchbox” to them in the Taimur Nagar area of Delhi on Monday night, officials said.

The officials identified the deceased as Devan Rishi (35), a native of Dhangama village in Bihar's Purnia district, who used to live in Jasola village with his wife Rupo Devi and their four children Anil, Bhim, Pankaj and Dulari. The deceased had eked out a living by doing labour.

According to officials, on Monday, Devan was on his way to Taimur Nagar to meet his brother living there when at around 7.30 pm, 3 to 4 people who were in an intoxicated state, stopped him at the Indra Camp in the area and asked him for matches. On denying them the matches, the assailants in a fit of rage assaulted Devan which led to the latter's death.

“When Devan told them that he did not have matches, then the accused started beating him. The locals on hearing the noise rushed to the spot, but by then the accused ran away, leaving Devan critically injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning,” an official said.

Soon after receiving the information at 1:00 AM on Tuesday, police from AIIMS Trauma Center reached the spot to take the victim's statement, but he was not in a state to speak, given his serious condition. Later, on the basis of the statement of the victim's brother, police had detained two minors. Meanwhile, further investigation is going on in the case.

The people of the area have complained about many such criminal incidents in the past as well. Recently, a young man named Rupesh was shot dead in front of his children, following which the locals lodged a strong protest against the incident.

Also read: Man beaten to death by neighbours in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden: Police