Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A professor in Muzaffarpur of Bihar has resorted to Gandhigiri reminding us of Raj Kumari Hirani's 'Lago Raho Munna Bhai' in which Sanjay Dutt begins to see the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi. Through his interactions with the image of Gandhi, Munna Bhai begins to practice what he calls Gandhigiri (Satyagraha, non-violence, and truth) to help ordinary people solve their problems.

Though an assistant professor of Hindi at Nitishwar College Dr Lalan Kumar did not do what Munna Bhai did in the movie exactly but followed the teachings of Gandhi and has returned his salary of 2 years 9 months worth Rs 23 lakh. Lalan Kumar reached the university and returned the salary saying that "I have not taught a single student in the college for 2 years and 9 months. The decision of the assistant professor has shocked the university."

Though the government is yet to acknowledge his protest repayment or accept his logic, he has returned his two years and nine months salary. Lallan Kumar, an assistant professor of Hindi at Nitishwar College in Muzaffarpur, says that unless the affiliated university transfers him to another college, he fears "academic death."

"When I'd joined, I was not posted to a college where I could teach post-graduate classes. Those with lower ranks (in the selection process) got those postings. Here, the students never show up." Kumar also claimed that his name had been repeatedly "cut" from the transfer list. Manoj Kumar, the college's principal, asserted that the claim of zero attendance is baseless. He pointed out, "For two years, classes were disrupted due to the Coronavirus pandemic."

Refuting Lallan Kumar's claims, he said, "He should've told me directly if he wanted a transfer." The university claims that it has taken note of the complaint that the college sees no classes. "We will probe into that," said RK Thakur, Vice-Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University. "

Lallan Kumar, who has a PhD, is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University. Registrar Dr RK Thakur kept persuading him not to take such a decision. But Lalan Kumar did not listen and stood firm on his decision. ''I am not feeling grateful for my teaching work in Nitishwar College, so I return the entire salary from the date of appointment till now to the knowledge and voice of conscience given by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Ever since I was appointed, I did not see a good academic atmosphere in the college.

In all, 1,100 students are enrolled in Hindi but attendance is almost zero. I am not able to discharge my academic responsibilities. Taking salary in such a situation is immoral," opined Dr Lalan Kumar. Though he is hailing from a farmer's family of Vaishali, Dr Lalan went to Delhi after his Intermediate. He did graduation from Delhi University, PG from JNU and then M Phil and PhD from Delhi University. He also received a gold medal and the Academic Excellence President Award.