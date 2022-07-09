Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Now realising that what he did earlier was an emotional folly, Lalan Kumar, an assistant professor of Nitishwar Singh College under Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur, has submitted a written apology letter to the college principal, who in turn handed over the letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the university for further consideration. It is also alleged that the professor had also returned a cheque amounting to Rs 24 lakh as salary to the official concerned as a mark of protest.

In the letter, Professor Lalan Kumar mentioned that earlier he was seeking transfer and for which he attempted six times, although he was unsuccessful in his efforts. "I sought transfer several times. But, I failed to get through. Unable to get a transfer I was sad, besides, I was not in a position to take a decision. Hence, I was carried away and took a decision in a haste," said Kumar, adding, "When I discussed the matter with my colleagues and co-staffers then I realised that I shouldn't have done that way. Later, I understood that whatever grievances I had, should be aired or put up properly within the rules of the institution. Besides, I pledge such mistakes will not be repeated in the future."

Also read: Bihar professor's 'Gandhigiri'; no students to teach, returns Rs 24 lakh salary

Professor Lalan Kumar shot off a letter to Nitishwar College principal Professor Manoj Kumar, who in turn handed over the letter to Dr RK Thakur, registrar of BRABU. Professor (Dr) Manoj Kumar, principal of Nitishwar College, said, "Lalan Kumar visited my chambers and admitted his mistake and later handed over a letter to me, which was accepted. Professor Lalan Kumar has mentioned in the letter that whatever was expressed it was on the spur of the moment. Lalan Kumar also stated in the letter that he was emotionally disturbed and unable to a take decision."

"The college has a glorious history of the past 50 years and the institution is supreme. The college remains unaffected by such criticism. We will try to find out a solution to his problem," said Manoj Kumar, principal of the college. Confirming the acceptance of the letter, Dr R K Thakur, the registrar of the university said, "The letter was forwarded to me by the college principal. In the letter, the professor mentioned that he was carried away emotionally and the same will not be repeated in the future."