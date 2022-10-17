Patna: Bihar police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the dacoity on the New Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express on Sunday. Superintendent of Railway Police (Patna) Pramod Kumar Mandal said the SIT will be overseen by three deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officers.

“Jasidih Government Railway Police (GRP) had referred the robbery case. Raids are being conducted at Barh, Mokama, Fatuha and its adjoining areas,” he said. Subsequently, ADG Headquarters GS Gangwar said that the criminals involved in the theft would be caught soon.

Also read: Thane police crack Ulhasnagar dacoity case; 4 held

“Around 20 armed robbers boarded the train as soon as they left Patna station on their way to Howrah at 3 am on Sunday morning and looted the luggage of passengers in 7-8 coaches at gunpoint. They looted cash, jewellery and mobile phones from the passengers of A-1, B-1, B-2 and B-3 coaches of the train and field after they stopped the train by pulling the emergency train at Bakhtiarpur junction.

All the culprits, in this case, will be caught soon. Raids are being conducted to identify the culprits. Soon this whole matter will be revealed," he said.

Meanwhile, Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos have been re-routed in major trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto after the robbery on Sunday. The train will be escorted at night by the armed forces of the Government Railway Police (GRP) after the passengers of the Duronto express staged a protest and highlighted the lack of security personnel on the train.