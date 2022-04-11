Buxar: A police team from Bihar's Buxar district has left for Punjab's Gurdaspur to bring back a 30-year-old man who went missing in Buxar 12 years ago.

District Collector, Aman Sameer informed that the youth was handed over to the BSF by the Pakistan government at the Attari border, later BSF handed over the youth to Gurdaspur DM. After getting information from Gurudaspur DM, on the instructions of the SP, a team has left for Gurdaspur to bring back the man." Buxar SP, Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed the exercise to bring back the youth after completing the necessary paperwork.

Last year, after getting a letter from the Foreign Ministry, the local administration contacted the man's family who identified him as Chhavi, a resident of Khilafatpur, who had disappeared without a trace when he was 18 years old. According to his family members, Chhavi was mentally disturbed at the time of his disappearance. After he went missing, his family searched high and low and also lodged a police complaint, but there were no leads on Chhavi’s whereabouts. The family hoped that he would be found but their prayers went unanswered.

A couple of years later when Chhavi still did not turn up, his family performed the missing man’s last rites, believing him to be dead. Vriti Devi, Chhavi's mother was overjoyed to know that his son was alive and will be back home soon. Family members are also quite bewildered as to how he ended up across the border in Pakistan after he vanished from his home in Bihar.

