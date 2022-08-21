Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has arrested an employee of the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) in connection with its probe into the alleged paper leak case of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)'s 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive examination. The arrested public servant has been identified as Kapil Kumar, a lower division clerk posted with the CGDA in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by the EOU here on Sunday, Kumar was arrested from Bokaro by a joint team of EOU and Jharkhand Police on August 19. He was a close associate of the prime accused in the case Shakti Kumar, the principal-cum-centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College in Gaya's Delha area. Shakti was arrested on June 23 for circulating the scanned copy of one set of the BPSC question papers before the commencement of the examination.

Investigation revealed that Kapil Kumar played a crucial role in circulating the question papers after receiving them from Shakti, the statement said. Seven government officials were among 18 persons arrested in the case so far. The question papers of the BPSC 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on May 8 had been leaked. The state government had asked the EOU to investigate the case. (PTI)