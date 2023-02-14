Vaishali (Bihar): The accused, who hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Union minister Nityanand Rai, was arrested from the Hajipur area in the Vasishali district of Bihar. The police after examining the CCTV footage zeroed in on the accused Madhav Kumar alias Madhav Jha. Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh has confirmed the arrest of the accused.

"The police grilled the accused and things will be clear after the interrogation," said Vaishali SP Maneesh. The viral video was uploaded on social media two days ago where three to four youths were found sitting in a room. They were discussing to kill Union Minister Nityanand Rai during the Mahashivaratri procession, which is slated for February 18. The police registered a case under the IT Act and arrested the accused. Lord Shiva's marriage procession is taken out every year in the Hajipur area of Vaishali on the occasion of the Mahashivaratri festival. In the viral video, Madhav Jha was seen posing as a bull carrier in the religious procession and opening fire at the Union minister during the Yatra.

"In my dreams, I was killing Nityanand Rai during Mahashivaratri festival. This dream I was experiencing for the past three years," said the accused." While one of his friends asked him to desist from saying anything about the matter. Madhav hails from the Vaishali district in Bihar. Union Minister Nityanand Rai belongs to the Hajipur area in the same district and is expected to attend the Shivratri festival on February 18. After the circulation of the viral video on social media, police swung into action and arrested the accused. The Vaishali town police station SHO said, "The matter is under investigation. We are checking the antecedents of the accused."