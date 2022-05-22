Malda (West Bengal): Bihar Police allegedly demolished some houses with bulldozers in West Bengal's Malda district along the inter-state boundary and assaulted several residents when they protested against the demolition. According to sources in the Malda district administration the incident took place in Sadlichak gram panchayat area in Harishchandrapur 2 block on the West Bengal side of a road that marks the border between Bengal and Bihar. They further revealed that on Friday night Bihar Police personnel arrived at the spot and used bulldozers to demolish the houses.

However, there is a difference between the Malda district administration and locals over the number of houses that were demolished. While the district administration said that nine houses were demolished, one of the affected residents Akalu Das said that 20 houses were demolished by Bihar Police.

"Nine houses belonging to three families have been demolished in West Bengal. Higher authorities have been informed and the matter was discussed with the Katihar district administration of Bihar," Malda District Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra said.

The affected residents have lodged a police complaint alleging that a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ganesh Pramanik bribed the Bihar Police to vacate the land by demolishing the houses. The residents also claimed that they have been living on that stretch of Government land for about 70 years.

“We were sleeping when some people in police uniform came to our houses and started beating us. They also destroyed the huts. Local TMC leader Ganesh Pramanik, who owns land here is behind it. He wanted to evict us from here Wanted to evacuate," Akalu Das, one of the affected incidents.

Speaking to the media after visiting the spot, BJP MP from Malda North, Khagen Murmu accused the TMC of launching a pre-planned attack on innocent people. "This is nothing but a pre-planned attack on these innocent people, which was planned by TMC leaders in connivance with the police. We have come to know that there is some land behind this area owned by TMC leaders. They bribed Bihar Police to carry out the demolition drive," he said.

TMC general secretary in Malda Jambu Rahman said "the affected families have been living in Bengal for generations. Our Chief Minister has repeatedly said that the BJP is not abiding by the federal structure of the country and the BJP-ruled Bihar is doing the same thing."

However, Malda Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said " As far as I have come to know, Bihar Police demolished the houses in presence of a magistrate under the order of some court in Bihar. The Block Land Reforms Official has been informed and concerned officials have conducted a survey to determine to which state the land belongs. We will determine our future course of action once we get the survey report. If the place is found to be in West Bengal, we will take legal action," he said.