Kishanganj (Bihar): A woman who has given up her Pakistani citizenship and holds an American passport was held at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj while attempting to enter Nepal without valid documents. The arrest was made on Tuesday night by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials from the Galgaliya village which also has the custom post for the Indo-Nepal border.

The arrested woman was identified as Farida Mallick, a resident of California, US who entered India using her American passport. During the investigation, it was revealed that earlier also, she was arrested in Uttrakhand and was lodged in jail for 11 months.

Bihar: Pak woman with US citizenship held while attempting to enter Nepal

Also read: Bihar: Locals clash with SSB jawans on Indo-Nepal Border

"During the initial probe, it was revealed that she is a native of Pakistan but had given up on her Pakistani citizenship and is an American citizen. Earlier, she was arrested in Uttrakhand by SSB and was lodged in jail for 11 months and then deported to the US," said SP Kishanganj Inamul Haque Mengnoo.

"We are investigating how she came to India, we informed Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO) in Kolkata and will inform the foreigners Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Apart from that, we will also inform the office of the Counselor General of the USA in Kolkata. If she is an illegal immigrant in the country, then a case will be registered under the Passport Act or if her passport has expired recently then she will be deported to the US," the SP added.