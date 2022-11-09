Patna: A boat carrying more than 200 people got stuck because of shallow water at the confluence of the Ganga and Gandak rivers on Wednesday evening in Bihar's Sonpur. As the administration received the information, SDRF rushed to the spot and around 100 people were rescued.

Sources in the district administration said that people from Patna and Jehanabad have come to visit the ongoing Sonepur cattle fair. As they were returning back to the ghats the overloaded boat stuck in the shallow water.

Dhurendra Singh, Inspector, SDRF said "Till now we had rescued a total of 89 people out of 200 to 250 trapped people. However, the sailors of the boat is suspected to have fled with the rest of the people onboard as the boat got lighter following the rescue of people"