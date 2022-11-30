Jamui (Bihar): For Chotu Kumar, an artist by profession employed at an Orchestra Band in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, romanticizing with six woman and later entering into a wedlock with them — proved to be a costly affair when he was caught at Jamui railway station by the brother of his second wife. Kumar was about to board a train while accompanying with his first wife.

Vikas Das, brother of his second wife, insisted his brother in law, Chotu , to accompany him to home. But he refused to go along with Das. Chhotu Kumar was going to Kolkata with his first wife. Later, Das forcibly took Chotu to the police station; where police let him off asking Kumar to settle the matter amicably.

Read: Groom demands bride's virginity test in Bihar's Motihari dist

Speaking to ETV Bharat Chotu said, "These allegations of marrying six women is totally false. Kalawati Devi hailing from Ranchi in Jharkhand was my first wife and Manju Devi hailing from Sundertand in Jamui district of Bihar was my second wife. Both the marriages were solemnized in 2018 and 2020 respectively. I entered into a wedlock with these two women only. Allegations about other four marriages are false. There is no truth in it."

Kobia Devi, mother in law of Chotu said, "The accused was on the run for more than a year and caught while boarding a train at Jamui railway station. He not only ruined my daughter's life but others also. Chotu Kumar once visited our house to see my daughter and later escaped on the pretext that he was going out to bring some medicines."