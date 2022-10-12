Chapra (Bihar): In a painful incident, three bike-riden youths died in Bihar after a bus carrying policemen collided with their bike on the Chapra-Siwan Highway near Dewariya village. The tragic incident happened on Wednesday morning when the bus carrying policemen was returning from duty at the Amit Shah rally in Sitab Diara.

According to the bystanders, one rider got stuck underneath the bus along with a bike after the collision with the bus. He was dragged along with the bus for 100 yards, after which the bus fuel tank caught fire, killing the stuck biker instantly. A video, showing the bus in flames, has gone viral.

Bihar: One charred to death, two more killed as bike collides with police van in Chhapra, policemen remained spectator

In the disturbing videos, one biker can be seen in flames under the bus, while Policemen can be seen rushing out of the bus and standing at a distance, watching the man burning. Two more bodies can also be seen lying on the road meters away from the bus in the chilling video.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Kumar (20), Kundan Kumar (17), natives of nearby Pokharbhinda village, and Kishore Manjhi (19) of Magadi. Nobody tried to save the person trapped even as policemen were indulged in making videos after getting off the bus.

The bodies of the deceased persons were sent for an autopsy once local police and firefighters arrived at the spot and doused the fire. Consequently, they were sent for an autopsy, police said.

After the incident, the local people blocked the Chhapra-Siwan road alleging that the bus driver has deliberately hit them from the wrong side.