Samastipur: A woman allegedly set her minor niece ablaze leading to eighty to ninety percent burn injuries, and the victim was rushed to Samastipur Sadar hospital and thereafter to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. The grievously injured girl is not in a position to give a statement to the police. On the other hand, the police have been waiting to record the statement of the victim when her condition improves.

The victim belongs to Udaipur village in the Samastipur district of Bihar. On Sunday night, the parents of the girl had gone outside for some work. In the meantime, the accused aunt sprinkled kerosene oil on her body and set her on fire, the police said. Before setting the victim on fire, the accused locked her in a room. On hearing the scream of the girl, other relatives and neighbors rushed to rescue her. Critically injured, the girl was dashed to Rosera sub-divisional hospital and thereafter she was referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The girl's father Singheshwar Ram was not on good terms with his eldest brother as both had a dispute over some property. The matter came up for hearing before the village panchayat on several occasions but the issue was not resolved.

The victim, a minor, whose father Singheshwar Ram, said, "We were out for some work then my Bhabhi (sister in law) sprinkled kerosene oil on my daughter's body and set her on fire. On hearing the screams, other relatives and neighbors rushed towards the courtyard to rescue my daughter." The victim's family members have informed the Rosera police station about the incident.

On the other hand, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar who was deputed at Samastipur Sadar hospital where the victim was brought initially for treatment, said, "Prima facie the incident is linked to some land dispute. Things will be clear when the victim regains consciousness and gives statement to the police. Action will be initiated against the culprit based on her statement."