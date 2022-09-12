Vaishali: Four youths from a village under the jurisdiction of Jandaha police station allegedly raped a minor, recorded a video of it, and then made it viral. The four accused had earlier recorded an objectionable video of the minor with another person and on the basis of it, they blackmailed the minor and raped her. After the video of the incident went viral, the minor's family members filed a case with the Jandaha police.

According to police, the minor was lured by a man and taken to the fields. Meanwhile, the four accused recorded a video of them both and raped the minor by blackmailing her to make her video viral. They also said that an FIR was lodged on Saturday. Police are conducting raids in the area in search of the accused.

Jandaha Police Station SHO Vishwanath Ram said that the family members of the victim have lodged a case of rape. Police have started identifying the accused and further investigation is on.