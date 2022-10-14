Jehanabad (Bihar): Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Tej Pratap Yadav projecting the functioning of the health department in poor light said, "When I was helming the affairs of Bihar health department during the previous Grand Alliance government doctors were put on toes and asked to do their job sincerely."

"Now, I was given the responsibility of the upkeep of the forest. So, I will have to focus on saplings plantation drive along roads and highways." At present, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's younger brother Tejashwi Yadav has been given the health department portfolio and he is also the Deputy Chief Minister.

Elaborating further, Tej Pratap said, "When I was the Health Minister I ensured medicines in every hospital besides making arrangements for an ambulance at the village level. I also put every doctor on their toes. Now, I have been asked to take care of the forest department. So, ensuring the plantation of saplings is my priority."

Speaking about the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav, said, "With your support (people) we will be able to form government at the Centre also." Also giving a piece of advice to young generations, he said, "Nowadays, youth takes an extreme step on trivial issues. But, they have a larger role to play in nation-building. They should not waste their life. Youths should desist from taking wrong steps."