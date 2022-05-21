Patna: Two minors have never imagined in their wildest dreams also that they would be subjected to humiliation for plucking just two mangoes from an orchard in the Madhubani district of Bihar. They prayed for mercy and also sought help from onlookers, but no one came forward to their rescue. The video of the barbaric act has gone viral on social media. The incident was related to Basudevpur village under the Laukaha police station area in the Madhubani district of Bihar. In the video, it was shown that two children had been crying for help. They sought people's intervention to get out of this horrific situation meted out to them by the owner of the orchard.

Their hands were tied by putting them behind the back and taken to some distance at the grove. It was also heard in the video that the orchard owner was asking the two children that would they like to enjoy relishing the fruit again? The two children had plucked just two mangoes from the orchard. Station House Officer of Laukaha police station, Santosh Kumar Mandal said, "We received information in this regard. We are also trying to identify the accused after watching the video footage. Chowkidar has been sent to the village in connection with the incident. Legal action will be taken against those found guilty."