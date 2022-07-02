Gopalganj (Bihar): A man attacked his brother with acid after a petty argument over mangoes in Bihar's Gopalganj on Thursday evening. The incident took place in Hamidpur village of Baikunthpur police station area of ​​the district where Rajesh Tiwari threw acid at his brother Dwijendra Tiwari after a fight over plucking mangoes from the orchard.

Dwijendra's face was grievously burnt in the incident. He was admitted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital for treatment. Police have started an investigation into the case. Victim Dwijendra said his brother Rajesh was looking for an excuse to attack him and threw acid at him in a fight over 5 kg mangoes.