Arrah (Bihar): Frequent tiffs between a couple over the uploading of videos on social media became so vicious that a person killed his wife. The husband was opposing the uploading of videos that his wife was pursuing as a hobby. When his repeated request went in vain, the accused strangled her wife to death. The shocking incident took place under Nawada police station limits in the Bhojpur district of Bihar on Sunday. As usual, the accused Anil had a fight over the issue and asked his wife Anu Khatoon to remove the app from her mobile. But she refused to do so. Anil then in a fit of rage strangled her with a towel.

Even after killing his wife, the accused did not run away and sat near the body for the whole night. When the police received information about the incident, they visited the spot and arrested the accused and shifted the body to a hospital.

Annu Khatoon, a resident of Jagdishpur in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, was married to Anil Chaudhary 10 years ago. It was their love marriage. Sub-Inspector Chandan Kumar Bhagat said, "An altercation took place between Anil and his wife on Sunday night, over making of reels/short videos on social media. Anil asked his wife to delete the app from her mobile, but she refused to do so. Later, Anil strangled his wife with a towel. The accused has been arrested."