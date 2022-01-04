Supaul: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Bihar's Supaul, wherein the husband burnt alive his pregnant wife and three-year-old son. The culprit committed this heinous act by putting a cloth on both of their eyes and tieing them to the bed which he set on fire. Both the victims succumbed to burn injuries.

The culprit and his sister have absconded after the incident, which took place in the Mayurwa Ward No 4 of Triveniganj Police Station area.

The victim was a 27-year-old woman named Ranjan Devi, who was murdered by her husband Ashish along with her 3-year-old son. The villagers informed the relatives of the victims as soon as the incident came to light, after which a complaint was registered in the Triveniganj police station. An investigation has been initiated over the matter.

According to the relatives of the deceased woman, the accused husband Ashish had demanded one lakh rupees from the wife for bribing someone in the railway ministry for a job, which the victim refused to give. Tensions had been mounting between the two for the past 6 months, which eventually led to this unfortunate crime.