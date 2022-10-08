Bagaha (Bihar): The man-eater tiger of Bihar who was linked to nine human deaths in the last two months was finally killed on Saturday. Forest Department sources told ETV Bharat that the tiger was spotted and shot dead in a sugarcane field in Bagaha town of West Champaran district at noon. The tiger had killed nine humans near Chiwtahan and Govardhan forest area in two months.

Earlier today, the maneater had killed a woman and her son in the Balua village under Govardhana police station of Bagaha after entering their home at around 7 am. The development comes a day after Bihar Chief Wildlife Warden PK Gupta issued a shoot-at-sight order to eliminate the man-eater. STF was deployed for the task.

The directive came after a 34-year-old man from Dumari village under Singahi panchayat in the Ranghiya forest range of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) was mauled to death by a tiger on Friday morning. On Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl in Singahi Mustoli village was killed, the reserve's wild conservator and field director, Dr Neshamani K said.

As the tiger continued with its killing spree, there was severe discontent among locals over the issue. The situation had become such that the enraged villagers vandalized several vehicles of the Forest Department forcing the staff to hide in different villages. The villagers are even afraid to step out of their homes fearing an attack by the big cat.

Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district of Bihar is the only national park in the State. It covers 17.4% (898.45 km) of the total geographical expanse of the district. According to 2018 tiger census, there were 40 tigers in the reserve.