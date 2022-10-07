Bagaha (Bihar) : An elusive man-eater tiger has killed two persons in the last two days in the West Champaran district of Bihar with the latest victim being a 35-year-old man from the Harhiya Sareh area of Bagaha town in the district. Forest Department officials said that the latest victim of the big cat Sanjay Mahato had gone to the field on Thursday night when the tiger pounced on him.

This has started a game of cat and mouse between the most dominant species on earth and one of the most formidable predators. But the latter seems to have got the upper hand so far as the man-eater tiger has claimed its seventh victim in the last five months.

The apex predator killed a 12-year-old girl on Wednesday night in the Singhi village of the district. Her family members said that child was sleeping in her home that night when the tiger creeped in and dashed away with the child.

By the time her family members raised an alarm, the big cat had covered some distance with its prey and fled from the spot leaving the child who succumbed to her injuries. The deceased has been identified as Bagdi, daughter of Ramakant Manjhi.

The man-eater which has strayed into human habitation near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in the West Champaran district has been giving sleepless nights to Forest Department officials. Despite the efforts of 150 Forest Guards the bid to lure in the big cat into a trap using goats and bedfellows as baits has failed.

The Forest Department officials recently tried the time-tested method of setting up a cage equipped with a trap door and putting a goat inside to lure in the beast. But to their surprise, the cunning animal managed to flee with the bait without getting trapped. A couple of days after the Forest Department officials tried their luck with using a buffalo as bait but the tiger did not show up.

The main hurdle faced by the Forest Department officials in tracking down the stealthy predator is the fact that it keeps changing its location frequently. Recently, the tiger shifted from Bairiya Kalan village to another village in the Ramnagar Block. Then within a few days, it took refuge in a sugarcane field under the Chiutaha forest range of the VTR.

The speed and stealthy movement of the big cat can be gauged from the fact that sometimes it changes its location every two to three hours. "The tiger has turned man-eater and keeps on changing location after every two to three hours. We are facing some hurdles in catching the tiger because the wild animal has been shifting locations constantly. The elusive tiger is under constant surveillance. We are keeping a vigil on the beast's movement by the tiger's pug mark as well as CCTV camera footage." VTR director cum conservator of wildlife, Neshamani K.

High-tech surveillance systems, certified shooters with modern rifles, and 150 experienced Forest Guards have so far been ineffective in catching the elusive tiger which is still on the prowl in the area, causing severe panic among the locals.