Great-grandson of 1857 revolt fighter dies

Pushpa Singh, the mother of the deceased Kunwar Rohit Singh alias Bablu Singh, 45, a resident of ward number 18 of Veer Kunwar Singh Fort Garh of Jagdishpur Nagar, alleged that her son had “protested against the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorism (CIT) officials who were selling liquor and heroin in the fort. Bablu was beaten up by the officials and thrown in front of the referral hospital gate late on Monday night”.

Bablu died at around 2 o'clock on Tuesday, Pushpa said. The relatives created a ruckus at the hospital accusing the administration of “murder under a conspiracy” and also accused the hospital administration of medical negligence

The relatives of the deceased denied taking the dead body. Later, SDPO Shyam Kishore Ranjan, SDM Seema Kumari, SHO Sanjeev Kumar, Circle Officer Kumar Kundan Lal, Dhangai SHO Kanchan Kumari, Air SHO Pradeep Bhaskar, BDO Rajesh Kumar, Municipal Executive Officer Vinay Kumar and a large number of police personnel reached the spot and pacified the furious crowd. The body was taken to Sadar Hospital Arrah for post-mortem.

Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwari said they have formed an SIT to investigate the matter and an FIR has been registered. Further legal action will be taken as per law, the SP said. “Whoever is guilty, they will be sent to jail. If there has been any negligence on the part of the police, then we are assessing that too.”.

Meanwhile, Babu Veer Kunwar Singh led an army in the 1857 rebellion against the British. The revolution had started in Meerut on May 10, 1857, and gradually spread to other places. Babu Veer Kunwar Singh is credited for liberating the Shahabad region from the clutches of the British on April 23, 1858. He had conquered the fort of Jagdishpur and raised his flag by taking down the British flag. The traditional Victory Day of the same independence is celebrated on 23 April.

