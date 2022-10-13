Bhagalpur (Bihar): The success story of Kamal Kishor Mandal has become a talking point among students and faculty of the Tilkamanjhi Bhagalpur University in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Expressing happiness over the success of Kamal Kishor Mandal, Professor Ramesh Kumar of the university, congratulated him.

This is a proud moment for Tilkamanjhi Bhagalpur University. Kamal Kishor Mandal with his sheer hard work and determination became a professor at this university. Kamal started his career while working at a college in the Munger district as a watchman and thereafter he was elevated given the post of peon. Kamal pursued his goal to become a professor. Even during nights when he was discharging his duties as a watchman, he used to prepare for the Ph D. He cleared so many hurdles like cracking the Bihar State University Service Commission exam, National Eligibility Test and others to achieve the final goal.

Speaking about his achievement, Kamal Kishore Mandal, said, "I sought permission for Ph D in 2009, but the department gave its consent three years later in 2012. I never allowed poverty and family issues to come my way while pursuing my studies. I was attending classes in the morning and performed duty in the afternoon. I used to revise what I studied in class during the night."

The 42-year-old Kamal Kishor Mandal is a resident of Mundichak locality in Bhagalpur town and at the age of 23, he joined the RD&DG College in Munger district as a watchman. Kamal was a graduate of political science when he joined the college as a peon. But the money he was earning at that time was not sufficient to make both ends meet. In the meantime, he was transferred to the Department of Ambedkar Thoughts of the university at Bhagalpur, as a peon. While joining the new department at the university in Bhagalpur, Kamal began giving shape to his dreams.