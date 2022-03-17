Patna: The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has now been made tax-free in Bihar as well. During the budget session of the Bihar Legislature on Wednesday, the Finance Minister in the Legislative Council and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Government, Tarkishore Prasad announced the same. The movie is gaining a lot of attention. The BJP MLAs happily welcomed the decision.

While many praised the decision, the former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi criticized the Bihar government's move. She said that the decision would not benefit the general public. The government, she said, was "looting accolades" by giving 5 kg of food grains to the people of the country for free. "But the youth are not getting employment and the people of the country are dying of hunger, yet the government is not taking any steps regarding these issues," Rabri said.

She demanded the government to make a film on the Godhra incident in Gujarat on the lines of 'The Kashmir Files'.

However, BJP MLA, Hari Bhushan Thakur, said that the decision of the Bihar government to make the move tax-free was a welcome one. "This film is a living example of what has happened in the name of communalism in the country, the way migration and genocide happened. In fact, this film should be made tax-free in the whole country. RJD is opposing it because it has no issue," the BJP MLA added.