Chhapra: Mining mafia in Bihar's Chhapra made two life bids on the mining inspector who was involved in a routine vehicle inspection against illegal sand mining on Wednesday, officials said. A police constable attached to SAF and a driver from the mining department were injured in the incident.

The inspector who survived was identified as Anjani Kumar. He was was conducting checks at Shiv Bacchan Chowk in Sonepur area of the district. The miscreants travelling in a car attempted to run the inspector over when he was involved in the vehicle check, which the official managed to evade by a whisker. The gang also sprinkled kerosene on the vehicle of the mining inspector and attempted to set it on fire.

As Kumar understood the gravity of the situation, he abandoned the vehicle and moved to safety while his driver sustained injuries during the attack. The mining inspector Kumar has lodged a complaint with Sonepur Police detailing the entire incident and has sought criminal action against the mafia.

I was conducing the vehicle check at Shiv Bhachan Chowk police outpost and have detained 10 trucks, when I was attacked, police quoted the mining inspector as saying. While checking, I found one of the trucks as ferrying illegally mined sand. Cops were told to take the truck to the police station for safe keeping, he said.

When the constables were escorting the truck, five persons who came on a Bolero vehicle, blocked the passage of the truck. They tried to snatch the keys of the truck. This led to a scuffle between the policemen and mafia. It culminated with one of the SAF jawans being injured in the melee, he added.

According to the official, the injured constable is identified as Bineshwari Mandal who is attached to the Special Auxiliary Force (SAF). The official stated that the miscreants first attempted to run him over when I was involved in the vehicle check. As they could not succeed, they came back and attempted to torch my vehicle, the inspector said revealing the details of the attack.