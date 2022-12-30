Mysore: The city police conducted the last rites of a Bihar-based lorry driver who died of a heart attack in Mysuru, as the family members did not have money to come to take the body. Truck driver Doodnath Manjhi (55) left Bihar on December 18 and offloaded the goods at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and reached Bharat Roadways Company in Mysore on December 23. The driver suffered a heart attack while supervising the loading of the goods. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment.

Later, the manager of the transport company informed the driver's family about the incident. The family members of the driver assured the caller that they will turn up to take the body, but did not come. Then the matter was reported to the local police station. When police contacted the deceased driver's family they expressed their inability to come to the place as they were lacking money.

While the driver's body was being cremated, the Bharat Roadways company staffers made a video call to the family so that they could see the last rites of the deceased, said Mahadev, the manager of Bharat Roadways Company. The body of the deceased was preserved in the mortuary of KR Hospital for the past week. The cremation took place on Friday at the crematorium on the city's Highway Circle.