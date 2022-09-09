Patna: Leader of opposition of the Bihar legislative assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday took a flay at RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, alleging that the leader has a 'remote control' over CM Nitish Kumar and thus over the Bihar government. Further taking a dig at the party's fluctuating alliance patterns, he said, “Both Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar have befooled the people of Bihar from the very start. Now, the entire remote control is in the hands of Lalu Yadav. Nitish breaks the alliance when Lalu Yadav wants him to, and comes back to RJD again whenever Lalu pleases so. Nitish is sent for tours outside Bihar at the will of Lalu Yadav too."

Stressing that Lalu has given Nitish false hopes of getting him the CM's seat, the BJP leader said that the former will soon betray Nitish and get control over the state himself.

After snapping ties with BJP, Nitish has formed the government with RJD and other constituents in Bihar. He is also taking an active effort to unite the opposition for which he recently met several opposition leaders in Delhi. The BJP leaders, meanwhile, are leaving no chance to attack the government on any and every front, claiming that the state is in shackles under the new government.

Stating that the state has seen a major spike in crimes in the recent past, the BJP leaders claimed that law and order has gone for a toss and the 'Jungle Raj' has returned in Bihar. Delivering a sharp reaction to the criticism, Nitish said it's the 'Janata Raj' that's prevailing in the state. Stretching the war of words further, the leader of opposition reiterated the growing instances of crime in the state.

“Policemen are being killed in broad daylight. You call this good governance? If this is good governance, then I really feel sorry for you. Nitish ji has become blind because of his power. He is unable to differentiate between Jungle Raj and Janata Raj. Criminal morale in the state has gone high after criminals got appointed to the government. More and more crime incidents are being reported from Bihar every day. Murder and loot are at an all-time high and Nitish is still calling it Janata Raj,” he said.

Also read: Nitish Kumar claims his Delhi visit was successful

Singh, who was earlier the speaker of the assembly and is now a leader of opposition, further said, “Nitish's nephew, who is the deputy CM of the state, had once said that Nitish is a shameless leader, he is Palu Ram and also Kursi Kumar. The CM of Bihar has embarrassed the entire state. A lot of people have sacrificed their lives to bring Bihar out of Jungle Raj and Nitish has insulted those sacrifices.”

He also alleged that there is a strong nexus between police and the liquor mafia in the dry state of Bihar due to which liquor still remains a problem in the state. “The liquor mafias are getting protection from the government. Bihar police have nothing to work on except getting liquor and sand. Nitish has no right to remain in power. He has maligned the name of Bihar and the people of Bihar will never forgive him," Sinha said.

Reacting to Sinha's criticism, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee member and spokesperson of the party Kuntal Krishna said, “Remote control government is a modus operandi of BJP and recent Maharashtra experiment was based on the same thing. Vijay Sinha is under shock after the change of regime in Bihar. There is no remote control here. In fact, the government is in full control of UPA. I would advise Mr Sinha to be a serious and responsible opposition, and to start talking sense and questioning the government on governance issues.”

Former MLA and RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav also hit back at Vijay Sinha and rubbished all his allegations against the government. “Grand Alliance in Bihar is running the government with support, not with remote control. We are supporting each other and everyone can see the development under the leadership of Nitish ji and Tejashwi ji. The people of Bihar are happy with the grand alliance government. BJP leaders are just depressed and frustrated after being kicked out of power. As far as his allegation on Lalu ji taking complete charge of the government in days to come is concerned, it is equally baseless,” Shakti Yadav told ETV Bharat.

He further said, “We are not like BJP who have the habit of cheating their own allies and partners the way they did with JDU and VIP Mukesh Sahni ji in Bihar. Many other allies have left BJP because of their dictatorship attitude. The government of grand alliance will last longer.”