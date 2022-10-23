Nalanda (Bihar): Former Union Minister RCP Singh on Saturday lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the liquor ban in Bihar dubbing the move as a "complete failure" resulting in a huge loss of revenue to the State exchequer.

The former JD(U) leader further alleged that the bit only has the Bihar Government failed to properly enforce the liquor ban in the state but the move is also resulting in people getting addicted to other kinds of intoxicants.

" The ban on liquor has been in force in Bihar for the last seven years. This results in a loss of revenue of Rs 15,000 to 20,000 crore every year. It is because of this ban on liquor that black money is being generated by unscrupulous elements," said Singh.

Singh claimed that the courts in Bihar are overwhelmed with cases related to the violation of the liquor ban. "People are getting addicted to other kinds of intoxicants. Leaders close to Nitish Kumar make tall claims defending the liquor ban but when they visit places outside Bihar they consume cloured water ( liquor)," said Singh.

As for the speculation that he may join the BJP, Singh said that he is holding discussions with his supporters across the State and will take a decision based on their feedback.