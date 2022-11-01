Araria (Bihar): A fierce clash took place between Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans and villagers in the No Man's Land area in the Araria district of Bihar on Monday afternoon. Subsequently, a jawan got badly injured and was admitted to Forbesganj Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. While a youth has been arrested in the case.

A video of the clash has also surfaced in which a soldier can be seen bleeding profusely from his nose after getting injured while soldiers chase and thrash villagers during the lathi charge.

The incident happened at Kulhaniya Chandamohan village of Forbesganj block of the district which comes under the No Man's Land at the Indo-Nepal Border. The clashes erupted when SSB jawans tried to stop a wheat-laden tractor of the smugglers on the way to Nepal.

Deepak Kumar, Assistant Commandant of SSB 56th Battalion, Jogbani, said that the entire incident happened near pillar number 174/2 of Indo-Nepal border when jawans stopped two wheat-laden tractor trolleys en route to Nepal through No Man's Land. "Locals formed a group and attacked the jawans. One jawan got injured in the sudden attack," he said.

The injured jawan was identified as Sunil Sen of SSB's 56th Battalion. On the other hand, Muhammad Meraj, who claims to be the owner of the wheat-laden tractor trolleys has been taken into custody. The driver of the tractor is absconding. The village where the incident took place lies between Forbesganj block and Kursakanta block and is a hot spot for smuggling activities which includes stuff like liquor, sugar, peas, wheat and cattle.