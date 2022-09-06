Hajipur (Bihar): The liquor mafia in Bihar killed a dog of 'Labrador Retriever' breed by poisoning after they misidentified the dog as a 'sniffer dog' of the police department. The incident happened in the Lalpokhar Diggi police station area in ​​Hajipur district in Bihar. Following the incident, the dog's owner filed a case and now police are looking for the culprits.

Bihar police use sniffer dogs to bust liquor hideouts during search operations against the Liquor mafia in the state. Prabhat Kumar had a 'Labrador Retriever' who used to resemble the black coloured Labrador named 'Hunter', a sniffer dog of Bihar Police. 'Hunter' has conducted several successful operations and has busted numerous liquor hideouts.

Following this, the sniffer dog 'Hunter' has become a well-known name and a threat for the mafia. Prabhat said that "somehow his dog reached the area of ​​liquor mafia, causing a stir among them. "First, they caught the dog with the help of a fishing net and then poisoned him. Meanwhile, they also thrashed him with batons," he said.

Prabhat has filed an FIR against five named and two unidentified persons. "We have received a complaint from the dog owner. He has told that his black coloured Labrador dog, wearing a red belt, was beaten to death after being poisoned by some villagers. An FIR has been registered in this regard. Further action is being taken. Right now it has not been mentioned in the FIR that the dog was killed as a police dog. However, the dog looks exactly like the police dog", said Raghav Dayal, Sadar SDPO.