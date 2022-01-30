New Delhi: Ajit Sharma, Congress Bihar MLA speaks to ETV Bharat regarding Bihar Legislative Council elections 2022. He said that he wanted to contest the Bihar Legislative Council elections in alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD).

"I, Bihar Congress President Madan Mohan Jha, and former Union Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Singh, had been told by Bhakt Charan Das, Bihar Congress in charge, that all three of us should meet RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and discuss seat-sharing. Akhilesh Singh had called Lalu Yadav in the morning around 11, to inform that we want to meet, he replied that by evening Tejashwi would come, then we would call you guys," said Ajit Sharma.

He further adds that in the evening Tejashwi's statement came that RJD alone will contest the Legislative Council elections and will not forge an alliance with Congress.

Sharma said, "We are waiting for the decision of the Congress high command. If the top leadership says, then on all the 24 seats, Congress alone will strongly contest the election of the Legislative Council. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also wanted Congress to contest the Legislative Council elections together with the RJD."

Ajit Sharma said that if RJD, Congress, Left parties together had contested the Bihar Legislative Council elections, then NDA would have lost badly, but now Congress will fight alone, due to which the votes will be divided.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council elections 2022, are to be held on 24 seats in Bihar. Congress wanted to contest the elections together with the RJD. Prominent Congress leaders who are from Bihar came to Delhi and also wanted to meet Lalu but the meeting could not take place and Tejashwi announced that RJD would contest the Legislative Council elections on its own. There will be no alliance with Congress. Earlier, last year, the years-old alliance of RJD and Congress was broken in the Bihar Assembly by-election.

