Khagaria: A labourer in Khagaria of Bihar, who was earning meagre wages of Rs 500 a day, has received an Income Tax notice to pay Rs 37.5 lakh “dues” after he was allegedly cheated by fraudsters by making a fraud PAN card in his name, the labourer said. The labourer, Girish, hailing from Maghouna village of Alauli block said he hardly earns a daily wage of Rs 500, but was shocked after he received an Income Tax notice through the post asking him to file the dues of Rs 37.50 lakh.

According to the notice, there is a company in Girish's name in Pali, Rajasthan with Rs 37.5 lakh outstanding on Girish's PAN number. But, the labourer said that he has never been to Rajasthan. According to Girish, he used to work as a labourer in Delhi some time ago. During his stay in Delhi, some unknown person had made a PAN card in his name, which he has not received till date. He said that the miscreants have misused the PAN card, which he realised after receiving the IT notice. The victim has lodged a complaint with the Alauli Police Station and has appealed for justice. Police launched a probe into the matter.