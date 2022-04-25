Jehanabad (Bihar): Kislay Sharma from the Pitambarpur village in Jehanabad district registered his name in the Limca Book of Records for compiling 5,067 Maths formulae to solve Math problems. The certificate that he received through mail three days ago says the mathematical formulae he compiled range from high school to post-graduate levels. Sharma began his compilation in 2014 and has read around 600 books on Mathematics to procure his compilation categorically.

A mathematics teacher by profession, Sharma had already registered himself in the Golden Book of World Records in 2019, for compiling 2,056 mathematical formulae. Sharma says his goal would now be to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records. He further added that he had always wanted to do something extraordinary and that he was happy with his achievement. Sharma celebrated the day with his students who also feel proud that he is their teacher.

Sharma, who studied at Science College Patna, considers mathematician Vashisht Narayan his idol. He has been teaching maths in Jehanabad to school and college students for the past several years. With a number of students registering for his coaching every year, he has come to be known as the Maths Guru in Jehanabad. Students of class 9th, 10th and those preparing for IIT entrance exams have been seeking guidance from Sharma to achieve their dreams every year.

