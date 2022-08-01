Purnia (Bihar): A photo of a Janata Dal (United) student leader with a 'pistol' is making rounds on social media triggering outrage among the people who are demanding action against him. In the viral photo, Prem Harsh, secretary of the student union at Purnia University can be seen using a laptop while a 'pistol' is placed on the table.

After watching the photo, it appears that the JDU student leader has intentionally placed the pistol there and then uploaded the picture possibly to create social media buzz. Prem Harsh hails from Araria district and studies in Purnia. Other students claimed that Prem Harsh always keeps his weapons along with him to create havoc among other students.

Over the whole incident DSP, Sadar, Surendra Kumar Saroj said that he is unaware of any such incident, once he receives the complaint necessary actions will be taken.