Jamui (Bihar): A thirty-year-old pregnant woman from Jamui in Bihar has been taken hostage by human smugglers in Muscat, Oman after she was made to visit the country on the pretext of a job. Her relatives are pleading for the safe release of the woman. The family alleges that two human traffickers named Wasim and Sanno Sayed have imprisoned Lakshmi in Oman. Her passport and mobile have also been confiscated and she is being tortured.

Lakshmi Devi used to work in Samastipur Bandhan Bank but she lost her job. Following it, she was called to Delhi on the pretext of a good job and salary and was somehow convinced by the accused and sent to Muscat. "On May 28, Lakshmi said that she got a job in Delhi. After reaching Delhi, we were told that some agent Wasim Akhtar sent him out of the country by deceit in some way. I request the government to find my sister. Help me to get her back home," Prakash Das, elder brother of Lakshmi, said.

Also read: Three arrested for holding policemen hostage in Noida

The family said that when they last spoke to Lakshmi, she said: "I am in a lot of pain and suffering. I have been kept hostage. Save me somehow." The family has also lodged a case in Delhi’s Paharganj police station. Police are probing the incident and have assured the family that they will bring Lakshmi back.