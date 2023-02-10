Patna: Senior IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav has levelled allegations of harassment against the state police boss by posting a message on the social media and later deleted it, sources said. Expressing resentment, Vikas Vaibhav said that despite giving his best he was subjected to abuse by DG Madam Shobha Ohatker, the sources added.

At present Vikas Vaibhav is holding the post of Inspector General (IG), Home Guards and Fire Services. As per sources, he was not on good terms with his boss. Sharing his anguish on his official Twitter handle, he said, "I was experiencing mental harassment despite doing good work." Accusing DG Madam Ohatker of abusing him, the aggrieved IPS officer further stated that "I had a recording of her bad mouthing."

Vaibhav wrote on his Twitter handle, "I took charge as IG Home Guards and Fire Services Department on October 18, 2022. Since then, I was discharging my new assignment with utmost sincerity. But I was facing unparliamentary language from DG Madam since joining the new post. It has become a routine affair. A recorded message is with me. Feeling dejected. Planning to come out of this daily grind."

In his another Tweet he became more philosophical stating that, "The world is an illusion and we are here to perform our share of duty. While performing worldly duty, hurdles are coming midway. But I want to come out of this mundane bondage. After all you cannot stop abstract mind to make its way out from the illusionary world."

While talking to ETV Bharat over phone, Vaibhav said, 'I am upset nowadays. What I wrote on my Tweeter handle. But later realized that I should not have done this. So, I deleted the message immediately." When approached, other top ranking police officers in the state were tight-lipped on the issue. This was the second case in Bihar about civil servants. Senior IAS officer KK Pathak’s video went viral last week where he was seen abusing his juniors at a meeting.