Chapra: The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy crossed 40 on Thursday drawing attacks from the Opposition on the Nitish Kumar government, which has flown in the face of its stringent prohibition law. According to sources, more than 40 people have died, with at least 10 deaths taking place since Wednesday night.

The Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar has suspended the SHO of Mashrak police station, Ritesh Mishra, and one homeguard, in connection with the incident. It is learned action may be initiated against the jurisdictional DSP. The SP has recommended transfer of Marhaura DSP besides departmental proceedings.

The SP has issued instructions to SDOs and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of Chapra Sadar, Marhaura and Sonepur to conduct an extensive drive and also keep an eye on inter-state as well as inter-district movement of liquor smugglers or those involved in shady deal. The officers have also been told to conduct door-to-door searches in those villages situated on the bordering areas of Ishuapur, Mashrak, Marhaura and Amnour blocks.

Civil surgeon and medical officer in charge Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha said deaths were being reported from those homes in affected villages where a family member falling ill after consuming intoxicants was not reported out of fear of landing on the wrong side of the law, PTI reported.

While the opposition BJP continued to create a ruckus inside the assembly for the second consecutive day over the Saran hooch tragedy, the CPI(ML) Liberation which supports the Mahagathbandhan government staged a demonstration outside before the commencement of proceedings, demanding a review of the draconian provisions of the prohibition law and monetary compensation to bereaved family members.

The chief minister, however, stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state and expressed displeasure over criticisms from the opposition BJP which has raised the issue even inside Parliament.