Nalanda: With the communal tensions reeling up with newer issues every day in the country, a village in the Nalanda district of Bihar stands firmly at odds owing to a practice they are persistent with for over 4 decades now. The Maadi village, with an entirely Hindu population of over 2000 people, has a mosque where prayers are offered 5 times a day without fail, every day, along with an Azaan. The villagers have been following this tradition while also taking care of the maintenance and cleaning of the mosque.

Hindu villagers take care of mosque in Bihar

The Bakhori Jamadars of the village, Gautam Prasad and Ajay Paswan have taken the responsibility of cleaning and maintaining the mosque, which they punctually take care of, sometimes with help from villagers. The mosque is dyed and painted on a regular basis, while as per the mosque rules, its premises are cleaned twice every day. Being Hindus, none of the villagers are well versed with the Azaan. As a solution to this problem, the villagers have started using a pen drive with a recorded Azaan. Moreover, as is done in Hindu traditions, the villagers pay a visit to the mosque before and after auspicious occasions to offer prayers.

As informed by the villagers, Maadi once bustled with people from both religions. But eventually, because of a series of communal issues, the Muslim population went scarce and finally disappeared. This mosque is being looked after by Hindus since 1981. "Muslims settled here at least three centuries ago. After the communal riots of 1946, some of the Muslim families left the village and migrated. After the riots in 1981, the remaining Muslims also left the village and shifted to Bihar sharif. But the mosque remained here. Since then, this mosque is being looked after by Hindus. Till 1945, around 45 Muslim families, 45 Kurmi families, and 10 other Muslim caste families lived here, which later started depleting," informed Janaki Pandit, one of the village elders.

There is no clear evidence about when and who built this mosque, but locals say that according to what their ancestors told them, it is about 200-250 years old. There is also a tomb in front of the mosque, which is used for sheeting by the people. Though the past Muslim residents of the village have lost touch with the mosque here, the Hindus have managed to keep the mosque and its traditions intact.

