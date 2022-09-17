Arwal (Bihar): In alleged negligence, health authorities have allegedly issued a Covid vaccine certificate to a deceased in the Arwal district of Bihar. Akhilesh Kumar, a local ward member, said his father Ramadhar Mahato died on April 7, 2021, at 68. However, on September 15, 2022, Akhilesh said he received a message on his mobile saying that his father had been inoculated with the second dose of the Covid vaccine thereby taking everyone in the family by surprise.

Akhilesh suspected that the health department employees were involved in black marketing of the vaccine because of the arbitrary entries of people as “beneficiaries”, his father in this case. “My father died on April 7, 2021. Now on September 15, we received the information about the second dose of the Corona vaccine.

How is this possible? Such instances raise questions on Kurtha Primary Health Centre,” he said about the health centre concerned. He said they have written a letter to the DM, informing him about the discrepancies, which should be investigated. Earlier, similar cases had come to the fore claiming inoculations in the name of personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. DM J Priyadarshini has said that the allegations will be investigated and assured action against the guilty. However, the health department officials are refraining from saying anything in this regard.